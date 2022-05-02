ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Webb, Tygart Collect SEC Weekly Awards

By arkansasrazorbacks.com
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRhmX_0fQwBpmc00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas outfielder Braydon Webb and pitcher Brady Tygart picked up two of the SEC’s top weekly awards on Monday.

Webb was named the conference’s player of the week after slashing .571/.600/1.071 with two home runs and four runs batted in against UCA and Ole Miss. He recorded multiple hits in all four games played to lead the Razorbacks to a perfect 4-0 week, which included their 12th consecutive SEC home series win.

After a two-hit effort in the win against UCA at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Ark., Webb continued his tear during the weekend series with Ole Miss. He socked home runs and tallied multiple RBI in each of the first two games against the Rebels before racking up another multi-hit game in the series-clinching win on Sunday.

Tygart, meanwhile, was crowned the conference’s freshman of the week after tossing five scoreless innings of relief across two games against Ole Miss over the weekend. He earned his second win of the season on Saturday, fanning a pair over two hitless frames of work.

The Razorbacks’ closer came back in Sunday’s series finale against the Rebels, firing three shutout innings with five strikeouts to pick up his seventh save of the year. His seven saves are tied for first among all freshman pitchers in Division I college baseball this season.

Webb, Tygart and No. 4 Arkansas now look ahead to their final midweek contest of the season. First pitch against Missouri State is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

The Melting Pot that is the Arkansas men’s tennis team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas men’s tennis team is the definitely the definition of a melting pot. They have players from five different countries: France, Serbia, Switzerland, Spain and the United States. The multiculturalism even extends to the coaching staff. “They have a great coach here and the assistant coach here is also from […]
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
North Little Rock, AR
Kait 8

KAIT Athlete of the Month (April 2022)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for April. You nominated 6 different athletes on kait8.com, all of them were girls. Athlete of the Month: Hadden Lieblong (Valley View volleyball, girls basketball) The April Athlete of the...
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Rebels#Ole Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy