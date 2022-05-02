ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield police searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder at convenience store

 2 days ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the man wanted for attempted murder in an incident that took place early Sunday. In a news release shared on its Facebook page, police say they responded to a call about a shooting at the Moto-Mart...

