ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Ava Furcolow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A day after defeating South Warren 11-1, Bowling Green takes the sweep over the Spartans as they roll past them (). The Spartans got off to an early 1-0 lead off an RBI single from Kobe Martin. Bowling Green then took over getting RBIs from Drew Isenberg and Louisville commit Patrick Forbes and never looked back securing the victory ().

