Monday: Warm and windy evening

Each year, when the change of season rolls around-we all catch a new perspective of the world and what's to come. Especially when it's the transition from winter to spring. The frost and periodic ice spells (and perhaps even small dusting of snow) evaporate into warmer temperatures and wet weather to wake up all the vegetation that's here for the season. Granted it's 75% dirt, 25% green here in the Permian-but we'll take the 25% we can get to make it a bit prettier around here! The Almanac was spot-on when it predicted the winter that we just had in West Texas, so I'm inclined to believe the accuracy will continue into Spring. And I'm ok with that because we just planted rose bushes in the new flower box along with the front windows of the house, in addition to having a tree ring constructed from brick that we planted a tree in last fall. I'm ready to see it all 'spring' back to life with the temps and watering!

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO