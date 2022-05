Formula One is optimistic over a return of its regular 2022 FIA race director Niels Wittich on Miami GP which is scheduled to begin this Friday, as the race director finally tested negative for Covid-19. In factuality, clouds were clouting the fate of an inaugural Miami Grand Prix after both FIA race directors had been tested positive for Covid-19 after Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as questions were mounting on who would take the place of scheduled race directors, if they are not tested negative for the pandemic pathogen at least a day before travelling into the US irrespective of their vaccination status as cited in a new US travel legislation.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO