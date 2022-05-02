ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Cleveland, Grady, McClain by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caddo, OK
City
Mustang, OK
City
Cleveland, OK
County
Grady County, OK
City
El Reno, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Lake Aluma, OK
City
Grady, OK
City
Nichols Hills, OK
County
Cleveland County, OK
City
Bethany, OK
City
Warr Acres, OK
County
Caddo County, OK
City
Tuttle, OK
City
Forest Park, OK
County
Mcclain County, OK
City
Woodlawn Park, OK
City
Yukon, OK
State
Oklahoma State
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Muskogee, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Muskogee; Wagoner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Wagoner, southern Cherokee and northeastern Muskogee Counties through 145 PM CDT At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Okay to 2 miles northeast of Oktaha. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Tahlequah Fort Gibson... Okay Oktaha... Braggs Tullahassee... Eldon Greenleaf State Park... Pumpkin Center Cookson... Cherokee Landing State Park Keefeton... Summit MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Perry; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Perry, southwestern Yell and northeastern Montgomery Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Muddy Creek WMA, or 13 miles north of Mount Ida, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fourche Valley... Muddy Creek WMA Rover... Wing Chula... Macedonia in Yell County Onyx... Fourche Mountain Recreation Are Briggsville... Story MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Garfield; Kay; Kingfisher; Logan; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KAY...SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA...NOBLE...LOGAN...WESTERN PAYNE...SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Marland to 5 miles west of Yukon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Oklahoma City, western Edmond, Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Piedmont, Langston, Crescent, Cashion, Morrison, Coyle, Cedar Valley, Red Rock, Mulhall, Marland, Cimarron City, Orlando, Lake Mcmurtry, Lovell and Lake Carl Blackwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Marion; Upshur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MARION...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON AND EAST CENTRAL UPSHUR COUNTIES At 1235 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Diana, or 8 miles east of Gilmer, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ore City and Diana. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hempstead, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Hempstead; Nevada A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HEMPSTEAD AND NORTHERN NEVADA COUNTIES At 1249 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Emmet, or 7 miles southwest of Prescott, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prescott, Emmet, Perrytown and Boughton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chester, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chester; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy; Shelby SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 182 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHESTER FAYETTE HARDEMAN HARDIN MCNAIRY SHELBY
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arkansas, Jefferson, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Jefferson; Monroe The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Monroe County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Central Arkansas County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Langford, or 15 miles south of Stuttgart, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Almyra... St. Charles Langford... Little Bayou Meto Park De Witt... Ethel De Luce... Crocketts Bluff Bayou Meteo State Game Area... Indian Bay Lodge Corner... Reydell Cross Roads in Monroe County HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Johnson, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Johnson; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL JOHNSON...MARION NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHERN POPE COUNTIES At 1159 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pyatt to near Maumee to near Witts Spring, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrison... Bull Shoals Marshall... Yellville Flippin... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Marsena Witts Spring... Rocky Hill Carver... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Muskogee, Okmulgee, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Muskogee; Okmulgee; Wagoner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAGONER...NORTHEASTERN OKMULGEE AND NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES At 1237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Haskell, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Haskell Porter... Taft Boynton... Tullahassee Wainwright... Summit Jamesville... Eram Choska HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy