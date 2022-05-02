Severe Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Cleveland, Grady, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Marion; Upshur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MARION...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON AND EAST CENTRAL UPSHUR COUNTIES At 1235 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Diana, or 8 miles east of Gilmer, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ore City and Diana. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HARRISON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO