Randolph County, WV

Randolph County man admits to federal meth charge

By Aaron Williams
 2 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has admitted to a federal drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Richard Connally

Richard Connally, 33 of Montrose, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine.” Connally admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in October 2019 in Randolph County.

Connally was indicted on federal drug and gun charges in August 2020 .

As a part of the plea agreement, Connally agreed to forfeit a 9mm pistol, 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and $940 cash.

Connally faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million. Connally remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting his federal sentence.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case against Connally.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Monday’s plea hearing.

