Albemarle County, VA

Albemarle PD identifies victim in Monday motorcycle crash

cvillecountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbemarle County, VA – At approximately 10:00 am, units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of...

cvillecountry.com

Augusta Free Press

State Police: Fiery crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County kills one

One person is dead from injuries in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County near Crozet on Monday. A Toyota minivan was traveling west on I-64 around 8:30 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the interstate, according to Virginia State Police. The vehicle traveled approximately a half of a mile west in the median before striking a bridge support column at the 106 mile marker.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Albemarle County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Dillwyn, VA
County
Albemarle County, VA
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
cbs17

Missing toddler girl dies after she’s found face down in Virginia pond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing late Saturday night in Chesapeake has died after being found face down in a pond, police say. Police say the child was found after officers were called to the 4300 block of Farringdon Way, off Gum Road and Portsmouth Boulevard, just before midnight Saturday for the report of a missing child.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WSET

1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Blue Ridge Parkway near Afton

AFTON, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a serious crash along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Afton Saturday. Wintergreen Fire and Rescue said the crash was reported around 7:16 p.m. near the Afton Overlook. The caller reported serious injuries and entrapment, according to Wintergreen...
AFTON, VA
cbs19news

Fatal crash closed westbound I-64 on Afton Mountain

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed a person on Interstate 64 on Monday night. According to police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 106. Police say a Toyota minivan was heading west on the interstate when it ran off...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC TV

Virginia man charged with murder in father’s death

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say a young adult has been charged with murder and other counts after his father was found dead inside a home this weekend. The Leesburg Police Department announced on Sunday that 21-year-old Schuyler Lake was charged with second-degree murder, credit card theft and credit card fraud.
LEESBURG, VA

