Ocean Springs, MS

Court date changed for woman accused of killing rooster

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A court date for Kendra Shaffer, the woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster, has been changed to Wednesday, May 25.

The Sun Herald reported the original date was set for Wednesday, May 4, but city prosecutor Monte Tynes requested the change. He did not comment on why. He will be prosecuting the municipal court case in which Shaffer is facing an animal cruelty charge.

Mississippi town may plan funeral for Carl the Rooster

According to the newspaper, Shaffer has not been cooperating with Ocean Springs police. The investigation is ongoing because a group of men caught on video walking with Shaffer at the time of Carl’s death has not been identified.

Meanwhile, those who loved Carl are trying to plan a funeral with him that’s tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 10.

