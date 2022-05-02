ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Proposal to ban menthol cigarettes sparks controversy

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nkbjn_0fQw6ulT00

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Within a year there could be some changes in the production of cigarettes. The U.S. Food and drug association recently shared its plan to ban certain tobacco products.

Luzerne County wildfire that torched 110 acres under investigation

The FDA’s website says the organization “commits to evidence-based actions aimed to save lives” when it comes to menthol and other flavor cigarettes and cigars. This has sparked much debate among people, with some in agreeance and others who say it should be their choice.

As an effort to prevent tobacco-related addictions and death, the FDA is pushing to ban the use of menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigars. A decision some residents say shouldn’t be up to the individual.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to do that because, I don’t know, people smoke menthol cigarettes,” said Williamsport resident, Ray Murphy.

“I think they should talk to the people first before making that decision because they’re going to lose out on a lot of money,” said Dominique Thomas who lives in Williamsport.

Others disagree and say they support the FDA’s proposal because of the effects of smoking on your health.

“I just don’t believe in it. I don’t believe in smoking at all,” said Josephine Miller, Williamsport resident.

“I think cigarettes are pretty bad and they do lead to a lot of medical issues later on and the main reason we have a lot of older people with these medical issues is because it was a popular things back in the day,” said Williamsport resident, Michael Shorlo.

The FDA’s website says they are quote “Working toward issuing proposed product standards within the next year to ban menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and ban all characterizing flavors (including menthol) in cigars.”

Local healthcare professionals are in favor of this decision and say this will decrease the influence of smoking on children and youth.

“Clearly things like flavored nicotine products are going to be more attractive, especially to younger folks and lead to higher levels of addiction,” said Dr. Matthew Facktor, Director of Geisinger’s Lung Cancer Screening Program.

“50% of young people, they end up starting smoking with these menthol cigarettes. By us being more proactive and making this more you know difficult to obtain and to ban this, will ultimately decrease the number of people who will end up smoking,” said Dr. Marcus Powers, family medicine, UPMC North Central.

The FDA’s proposal has not been approved yet. If you need help quitting you can resources from UPMC or the FDA .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Ban#Tobacco Smoking#Quitting Smoking#Menthol
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
WETM 18 News

Pfizer recalls tablets due to increased cancer risk

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Pfizer is voluntarily recalling five lots of Accupril tablets that were distributed to patients. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued due to the presence of nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril. Recent testing discovered that the amount of nitrosamines were above the Acceptable Daily Intake level. The FDA […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WebMD

FDA Proposes Ban on Menthol Tobacco Products

April 28, 2022 – The FDA on Thursday proposed a ban on making and selling menthol cigarettes in the United States, as well as most flavored cigars. Health care groups hailed the proposal as a critical step to keep cigarettes out of the mouths of children and Black Americans, who are particularly likely to smoke menthol tobacco products.
U.S. POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy