Tuskegee, AL

Tuskegee’s Lady K reaches ‘American Idol’ top 10 before falling short

By WSFA 12 News Staff
WSFA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD (WSFA) - After an amazing run that started with a stunning audition that propelled her straight to Hollywood, Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia’s journey on “American idol” has come to an end. Lady K struck a chord with audiences this season, starting...

www.wsfa.com

Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Sends Home Famous Rocker’s Daughter After Live Rounds

During Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” the first round of live TV eliminations sent home one unexpected contestant. Ava Maybee wowed the judges with “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during Sunday’s show, per Yahoo Entertainment. But at the end of the night, when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 11, Ava didn’t make the cut. She, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles all put on impressive performances Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough to earn America’s vote.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Everything the ‘American Idol’ Judges Have Said About Kenedi Anderson: From Crowning Her the ‘Biggest Star’ to Her ‘Heartbreaking’ Departure

Missing her — but moving forward. Ever since Kenedi Anderson wowed the American Idol judges with her audition, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie haven’t been able to hold back their emotions when it comes to the young singer — even after she abruptly left the competition show in April 2022. “For personal reasons, […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

17-year-old American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson shockingly DROPS OUT of the competition for 'personal reasons' after being hailed by judges as 'the biggest star we've ever seen'

American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson, 17, has mysteriously dropped out of the talent show because of 'personal reasons' - having become the favorite to win after she was awarded a Platinum Ticket that gave her the chance to bypass several rounds of competition. News of the 17-year-old singer's sudden withdrawal...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson Will Return to ‘American Idol’ Next Week

Former American Idol judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson will return to the show next Monday for a special reunion episode marking Season 20. The episode will also feature appearances by several other famous names from past seasons. Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson Return to ‘American Idol’. ABC shared photos...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’: Katy Perry Drops Out Of Her Chair After Joking About Ex John Mayer

Katy Perry made a subtle joke about her romantic past with John Mayer in a recent memorable moment on American Idol and it was too funny! After contestant Noah Thompson thought the 37-year-old judge chose her ex’s song “Heartbreak Warfare” for him to sing, she hilariously reacted to him not knowing about the previous relationship. The headline-making response happened during the Top 11 performance episode, in which the contestants had to choose one of three songs picked for them by one of the judges.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Randy Jackson Reveals Famous Contestants Show ‘Missed’ On

“American Idol” has turned out its fair share of superstar singers, but former judge Randy Jackson feels like fans missed out on some contestants. We tend to remember the game changers and winners, like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Ruben Studdard. Other contestants have gone on to gain success even when they didn’t place first. Look at Adam Lambert, Daughtry, and Katharine McPhee.
TV SHOWS

