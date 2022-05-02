Allegheny College Students and Faculty Member Receive Prestigious Statewide Honor as Campus Sustainability Champions
The Pennsylvania Environmental Resource Consortium has honored Allegheny College students Ashlynn Peachey and Molly Tarvin and Environmental Science & Sustainability Professor Eric Pallant as 2022 Campus Sustainability Champions. The program recognizes students, faculty, administrators and staff, as well as student and non-student organizations, of Pennsylvania colleges and universities who have made...sites.allegheny.edu
