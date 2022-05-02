ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

No Ordinary JOE Scholarship winners announced

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe Community Foundation has announced the winners of the 2022 No Ordinary JOE Scholarship. Wes Corbin of Walton...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Four Tornadoes sign scholarship offers Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The STEM Building on the Bay High School campus was a busy place Monday. That’s where four Bay student-athletes were able to sign on the dotted line and accept college athletic scholarships. These the spring signings for the Tornadoes. Bay Athletic Director Michael Grady running the ceremony, which had dozens of classmates, teachers, coaches family and friends on hand. The first to sign was Abigail Willis, who’s manned the center of the court for the Bay volleyball program the last several years. Abigail is staying local, signing today with coach Scott Allen and the Gulf Coast volleyball program. Next to sign, Michael Johnson, who carried the bulk of the load as the go-to running back on the Bay football team this past season. Michael now bound for North Carolina Wesleyan with his scholarship in hand. Then it was time for two of the seniors who helped lead Bay to the State Finals in tennis to sign. First to go, Zach Cox, he signed today wth Huntingdon College in Montgomery. His teammate, and Bay’s number one singles player, Jake Chapman signed a scholarship offer from Berry College in Rome, Georgia. So a big day for these four student athletes, their families, and coaches. The kind of day, as coach Grady puts it, never gets old!
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student is bringing the spirit to Rutherford High School. Mark Miller is a senior at Rutherford and has gone to high school there all four years. He is a student government representative, the school’s mascot “Rambunctious”, and is a captain of...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

America's Tall Ship 'Eagle' to visit Pensacola in early June

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Navy League announced America’s Tall Ship, the USCGC Barque Eagle, will moor downtown Pensacola at Plaza De Luna from June 2-5. This will coincide with and allow Eagle to participate in the beginning of Fiesta Pensacola festivities. The visit will include free public ship tours for the community.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Local charitable clinic breaks ground on new facility

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A South Walton medical clinic that’s been operating in temporary facilities for five years is getting a permanent home. Local community leaders broke ground on Tuesday on the Point Washington Medical Clinic in Santa Rosa Beach. The free-for-service clinic, which accepts donations, opened in April 2017 in the fellowship […]
WJHG-TV

Greenwood Supermarket holds ‘soft opening’

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Greenwood, like many other small towns, doesn’t have many options when it comes to buying groceries. “The dollar store,” Store Manager Tiffany Money said. “The dollar store is the only other thing here.”. When the Greenwood Supermarket burned down in 2018, residents...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Wear It Wednesday

Residents near Lake Powell in Walton County have noticed muddy waters due to a construction site nearby. Hot & mostly dry weather will give way to storms later this week. Calhoun County mourns the loss of two of their own. Updated: 1 hour ago. In a small community, where everyone...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Anchorage Children’s Home starts construction for program housing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Anchorage children’s home officials have broken ground on their new Transitional Living Program facility. “Since the existence of this program we have been in apartments we have rented apartments for 15 years. So we have been nomads,” Executive Director of the Anchorage Children’s Home Joel Booth said. “It is very exciting to know that we will have a facility that we own debt-free to operate our services.”
WMBB

Bay Co. awarded $40 mill from FEMA

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – After a two-year-long process, FEMA is giving Bay County $40 million to repair roads damaged after Hurricane Michael. Hundreds of trucks, hauling millions of tons of debris for about a year caused most of the damage. The county officials said they plan to start the repair work as soon as […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Summer Shape-Up Alchemy

Jesse Williams, warden of the Bay County Correctional Facility, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about the job opportunities and benefits available at the facility. NewsChannel 7's Ramsey Romero was live in Jackson County with information about a murder that occurred Thursday morning. Golden Apple Leah Holsombake.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City hospital expands

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Seeing a growing need, 24 new inpatient beds are now available at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital. CEO Brad Griffin said he’s thrilled for this expansion. “As this community continues to grow and develop and need more healthcare, HCA Florida Gulf Coast is answering that need by expanding our services, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Spring Break will look different for Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Spring break rules for the unincorporated areas of Panama City Beach are now similar to those inside city limits. County commissioners hope this will make things easier for law enforcement. The board passed three new ordinances to keep locals and visitors safe during future spring break seasons.  The first will […]
WJHG-TV

Golden Apple Leah Holsombake

Jesse Williams, warden of the Bay County Correctional Facility, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about the job opportunities and benefits available at the facility. NewsChannel 7's Ramsey Romero was live in Jackson County with information about a murder that occurred Thursday morning. Cinco de mayo in...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a 2nd-grade teacher at North Bay Haven Charter Academy. Leah Holsombake is in her 14th year of teaching. She said math is her favorite subject to teach to her young students and social studies is a close...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Tourism Appreciation Week celebration held in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The community celebrated the driving force behind Panama City Beach’s economy, tourism!. It’s Tourism Appreciation Week in Florida and Visit Panama City Beach hosted what they called a “real, fun, celebration.” Going off their “real, fun, beach” slogan to bring tourists to the destination. The event was held at M.B. Miller Park County Pier Wednesday evening.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

BDS works to get students summer jobs amid hiring struggles

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With wages and the cost of materials up higher than before, some might be wondering how this will impact hiring and the summer job outlook. More than 50 local businesses set up on day one of Bay District Schools second annual job fair Monday at Rutherford High School, hoping to snag new employees for the summer.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City hosts Star Wars Day celebration

The Supreme Court leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade has everyone talking, including officials with the Panama City Pregnancy Resource Center. The Panama City Police Department’s marine unit is back and better than ever. Walton County residents concerned about Lake Powell pollution. Updated: 9 hours ago. Residents near...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local pregnancy center weighs in on Roe v. Wade

The Panama City Police Department’s marine unit is back and better than ever. Walton County residents concerned about Lake Powell pollution. Residents near Lake Powell in Walton County have noticed muddy waters due to a construction site nearby. Wednesday Evening Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hot & mostly dry...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital unveils new 24-bed inpatient private rooms

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To meet the growing needs of the area, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, formerly known as Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, announced the completion of a multi-million-dollar expansion project Tuesday. Four North of the patient tower is where the $18 million expansion added roughly 20,000...
FLORIDA STATE

