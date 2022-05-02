ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor installs docks along waterfront

By WABI News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s another sign of spring in Bangor as docks were installed...

94.9 HOM

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man drowns after boat overturns while checking baitfish traps

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A Perry man drowned Tuesday afternoon when his boat overturned on a small remote pond in Washington County. Lindon Rockwell, 75, was tending baitfish traps on East Pike Brook Pond around 1:20 p.m., according to a release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti. When he leaned over to check one of his traps, the 12-foot aluminum boat he was in overturned, throwing him into the water without a lifejacket.
Q 96.1

Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (April 18 – May 1)

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police at the end of April. Summaries are taken from the weekly police logs and may be minimally edited. Trooper Assists Elderly Woman in Ludlow. On April 25, an elderly Ludlow woman called to report...
WMTW

One person hurt as fire destroys Biddeford home

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Fire caused significant damage to a home in Biddeford early Monday. Biddeford Fire Chief Ed Dexter said the call on Newtown Road came in at about 6 a.m. He said they had issues getting a water supply and the fire quickly spread throughout the home. Crews were able to save the attached garage.
BIDDEFORD, ME
Bangor, ME
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Bangor, ME
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

Watch these videos to hear the eerie cries of Maine lynx

Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to outdoors@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.” If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com/outdoors. They are majestic and magnificent. And...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
WPFO

'Out-of-Stater' driving on railroad tracks in Portland

PORTLAND(WGME)-- An out of state driver got lost and did not realize that he was driving on the railroad tracks in Portland. According to a Facebook Post from the Portland Police Department, a 25-year-old male said he got lost, and didn't realize that he was driving on the railroad tracks off of Congress Street in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Fire Destroys Part of NH's Red Jacket Resort: Here's What We Know

A massive fire Saturday left several people injured and destroyed large portions of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, a popular vacation spot near New Hampshire's White Mountains. Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of rooms on the second and third floors of the hotel, according to videos...
BOSTON, MA

