Bangor installs docks along waterfront

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A Perry man drowned Tuesday afternoon when his boat overturned on a small remote pond in Washington County. Lindon Rockwell, 75, was tending baitfish traps on East Pike Brook Pond around 1:20 p.m., according to a release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti. When he leaned over to check one of his traps, the 12-foot aluminum boat he was in overturned, throwing him into the water without a lifejacket.
Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police at the end of April. Summaries are taken from the weekly police logs and may be minimally edited. Trooper Assists Elderly Woman in Ludlow. On April 25, an elderly Ludlow woman called to report...
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Fire caused significant damage to a home in Biddeford early Monday. Biddeford Fire Chief Ed Dexter said the call on Newtown Road came in at about 6 a.m. He said they had issues getting a water supply and the fire quickly spread throughout the home. Crews were able to save the attached garage.
CONWAY, N.H. — Officials said fire crews were working to put out a massive fire until 2 a.m. Sunday at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway. Aerial video taken Sunday morning shows the aftermath of Saturday's fire at the well-known resort on White Mountain Highway. Due...
The stimulus gods have rolled the dice again, and this time the lucky recipients live in the state of Maine. Residents there are in line for a relief check as soon as June, now that Gov. Janet Mills has signed a $1.2 billion budget into law. Among other things, its...
If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
Virginia Oliver is someone who is unforgettable. Virginia has been introduced on many different media stations and featured recently on News Center Maine for her phenomenal life that is only getting better. She is beloved in Maine and has been dubbed, "The Lobster Lady." At 102 years old she is...
Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to outdoors@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.” If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com/outdoors. They are majestic and magnificent. And...
BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BANGOR, Maine — A Presque Isle man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for conspiring to bring methamphetamine from Georgia to Aroostook County to sell. Robert Poliero, 58, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court. Prosecutors said between July 2018 and May 2019, Poliero traveled to Georgia at...
Not to make light of the allegations, but this sounds like something that would have happened on an 80s detective or cop show. Earlier this week, a fugitive from Maine was found hiding out on a sailboat on the coast of Massachusetts. According to TV station WWLP, 52 year old...
PORTLAND(WGME)-- An out of state driver got lost and did not realize that he was driving on the railroad tracks in Portland. According to a Facebook Post from the Portland Police Department, a 25-year-old male said he got lost, and didn't realize that he was driving on the railroad tracks off of Congress Street in Portland.
A massive fire Saturday left several people injured and destroyed large portions of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, a popular vacation spot near New Hampshire's White Mountains. Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of rooms on the second and third floors of the hotel, according to videos...
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
PORTLAND, Maine — Police have released the identity of the cyclist who died following a collision Saturday evening in downtown Portland, as well as the driver of the vehicle. Christina Holt, 44, of Portland was biking near the intersection of Mellen Street and Park Avenue at about 2:30 p.m....
A 47-year-old Maine man was killed following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth on Sunday, according to WGME 13. The news station reports that the accident happened at about 8:16 PM at mile marker 16 on 296. Officials say that 47-year-old, John Rivard, of Lewiston Maine, was operating his Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound in the southbound lanes.
Comments / 0