Finding some warmth

Our Mother's Day Weekend won't be a complete wash-out, with rain wrapping up by Friday afternoon, allowing for a beautiful forecast for Saturday. Sunny & in the upper 60s, if not the low 70s for Saturday! Maybe celebrate Mother's Day early, outside, on Saturday, as a little rain & a few rumbles return to the forecast for Mother's Day. It won't be a complete soaker for Sunday, enough though to bring you & mom inside from planting her garden on her day! Highs stay nice for mom though in the middle 60s, even with the few t-storms in the forecast!
Comments / 0