Environment

Finding some warmth

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pattern still looks a bit active going towards Mother's Day Weekend, but we do have a signal...

www.kaaltv.com

KULR8

Mild and Warm Conditions

Expect a warming and drying trend through Thursday and Friday, with periods of breezy to gusty winds. Then, temperatures begin to cool, with the next weather producer just around the corner.
KAAL-TV

Just a blip in an overall warming trend

Tonight's temperatures drop down to the 30s overnight, cold enough where we're talking about areas of frost being possible, especially with a wind trending towards calm. It's still pre-growing season, so if you're one of the few people prepping with flowers already outside, may want to bring them in to avoid a nip of frost.
KAAL-TV

Sunshine fuels 60s

Wednesday temperatures jump into the low 60s for most locations with the aid of sunshine early. A few high clouds will start to thicken up as they move in for the afternoon. With a lighter wind, this Wednesday will be one to enjoy!
KAAL-TV

Nature Is Bringing Mom Rain & A Few Rumbles

Our Mother's Day Weekend won't be a complete wash-out, with rain wrapping up by Friday afternoon, allowing for a beautiful forecast for Saturday. Sunny & in the upper 60s, if not the low 70s for Saturday! Maybe celebrate Mother's Day early, outside, on Saturday, as a little rain & a few rumbles return to the forecast for Mother's Day. It won't be a complete soaker for Sunday, enough though to bring you & mom inside from planting her garden on her day! Highs stay nice for mom though in the middle 60s, even with the few t-storms in the forecast!
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine, temps climb into 60s

This weekend is looking fantastic! After a chilly start, wall-to wall sunshine today will help temps climb into the 60s this afternoon.Winds are also much calmer than the past couple of days, so it's a great day to be outdoors.It won't be quite as cold tonight, but you'll still need the jackets if you'll be out late (or early tomorrow). Lows will range from the mid 40s around the city to the 30s in the northwest suburbs.Sunday will be another nice one with just some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Otherwise, it's even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.Out next shower rolls in for the evening, and more so the overnight hours into early Monday.
WJON

Farmers Still Waiting For Dry Weather

Farmers throughout central Minnesota are still waiting to get a good start on spring planting. The latest Crop Progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, released Monday, indicates less than one percent of the corn statewide has been planted. Nick Carletta with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in...
CHANHASSEN, MN
KAAL-TV

Continuing the upwards trend

Some added clouds and showers will help limit the temps for Thursday and Friday, but a full sunshine will help take temps well into the 60s on Saturday. A bigger surge of warmth is expected early next week. A stationary front in close proximity will need to be watched for specific placement which will greatly impact the temperatures and may also serve as the focus for possible thunderstorms. That said, the longer term consensus has been pushing us to the warmer side with daily temperatures early next week. Upper 70s is where we have the temp, but it could be warmer in the end depending on the daily weather conditions (or colder too if that stationary front ends up east of us.)
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Sunny and Warm, But, Wet Weekend Ahead

Enjoy this weather! Because an unsettled weather pattern returns over the weekend and we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms this weekend. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around...
