Last season: 8-24 2022 opener: Saturday at Dallas. Roster: Guard Tiffany Hayes (remains overseas as Wednesday) and forward Megan Walker. Hayes begins her 10th season in Atlanta while Walker will join her third new team in as many seasons. After being selected No. 9 overall as a junior in the 2020 draft by New York, Walker played 18 games for New York during her rookie season. Last year, she played 29 in Phoenix while starting seven and averaging 4.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game. Atlanta picked up Walker through waivers during the offseason.

BASKETBALL ・ 8 HOURS AGO