Elden Ring new game+ terrifies me so much, that I've turned the Lands Between into a walking simulator. It's not that I expect life after my first playthrough to be overly punishing per se – I've even heard Elden Ring new game+ might be the victory lap I didn't know I needed – it's just that taking on and taking down final boss Radagon of the Golden Order will mark the end of the game as I know it. Crossing the threshold means watching the credits roll, starting afresh, and laying waste to antagonists I first slaughtered hundreds of in-game hours ago; when the most powerful tool at my disposal was a pithy flurry of Glintstone Pebble sorcery.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO