Join NESBE for an amazing benefit concert

Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Barnes & Noble is set to open its first new area bookstore in over a decade when it cuts the ribbon at Adams Dairy Landing in Blue Springs next week. The new Barnes & Noble is meant as a replacement for the bookstore in Independence...
A pair of Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen took part in a strange ritual, which helped kick off the second annual Kansas City BBQ Festival. Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith joined Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas for the “Pardoning of the Pig ceremony,” which kicks off the festival. A pair of pigs, who were aptly named “Chewbacon” and “Ham Solo” for Star Wars day (May 4th), were both granted clemency by Mayor Lucas with an assist from Humphrey and Smith.
Tim Ezell has gone back to school! He was on the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College where he checked out some of the amazing programs they offer. Click here for more information. St. Louis Community college and FOX 2 are celebrating the Class of 2022! Upload pictures...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After taking two years off for the pandemic, the American Royal Rodeo is back in the saddle starting Thursday night. The three days of bull riding, barrel racing and more takes place at the American Royal Complex in the West Bottoms on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with tickets starting at $20. The events begin at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark your calendars. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be in Kansas City this weekend. The truck will be at Leawood's Town Center Plaza Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Bravo and J. Crew. The truck will only be in the metro for...
Summer is almost here and that means heading out for some fun! And if you are a thrill-seeker looking for the ride of your life you have to check out the Roller Coaster named Best in all of Missouri!. According to popularmechanics.com, the roller coaster called Time Traveler at Silver...
