The Offer - Episode 1.04 - The Right Shade Of Yellow - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 104: “The Right Shade of Yellow” (Available to stream: Thursday, May 5) With Marlon Brando and...

Law and Order - Episode 21.10 - Black And Blue (Season Finale) - Press Release

05/19/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The murder of an off-duty NYPD detective threatens to tear the city apart. Cosgrove mourns the loss of a friend and asks Capt. Benson for help solving the case. McCoy and Price disagree on how to prosecute the culprit, sparking sharp condemnation from all sides. TV-14.
New Amsterdam - Episode 4.21 - Castles Made Of Sand - Press Release

05/17/2022 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : When an elder care facilitate shuts down, New Amsterdam is forced to intake many new patients. Max struggles with his decision to head back to London. Reynolds takes his personal frustrations out on his department with near disastrous results. Iggy's work causes him to reflect on his marriage and personal life. TV-14.
Distractify

'The Offer' Stars Patrick Gallo and Dan Fogler on 'Mutual Respect' and Shooting in Marlon Brando's House (EXCLUSIVE)

Patrick Gallo and Dan Fogler play two titans of entertainment in Paramount Plus's new miniseries The Offer. Gallo portrays legendary author Mario Puzo, who wrote The Godfather novel, while Fogler plays award-winning filmmaking icon Francis Ford Coppola. The miniseries shows the relationship between the two as Puzo adapted his book for the movie and Coppola directed the film.
Al Pacino
Marlon Brando
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Deadline

Production On Showtime Series ‘American Gigolo’ Shut Down Following Showrunner David Hollander’s Dismissal

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime and Paramount Television Studios have suspended production for four days on upcoming series American Gigolo, a reboot of the popular 1980 movie. The move comes a couple of days after the Paramount network and TV studio severed ties with the series’ developer, writer, director and executive producer David Hollander following an investigation into allegations of misconduct. Production on the series, headlined by Jon Bernthal, was originally slated to continue following Hollander’s ouster, with one of Hollander’s top lieutenants, believed to be co-executive producer David Bar Katz, stepping in as showrunner. The American Gigolo series,...
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
The Conners - Episode 4.20 - A Judge and A Priest Walk Into A Living Room... (Season Finale) - Press Release

“A Judge and A Priest Walk Into A Living Room…” – The Conners gear up for a megawedding! Jackie and Neville, Darlene and Ben, and Harris and Aldo are planning for a shared big day, but along the way they discover that some of the couples may not be on the same page about their happily ever afters. Meanwhile, Dan and the family have decked out the house for the occasion, but will all six of the lovebirds make it to “I do”? Find out on the season finale of “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 3.20 - Wrangling A Greased Pig - Press Release

“Wrangling a Greased Pig” – When Abishola brings Dele to work with her at the hospital, she discovers that her dream of him becoming a doctor might not become a reality. Also, Kemi and Chukwuemeka’s mother bond when Ogechi slips in the bathtub, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 9 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Mrs. American Pie - Allison Janney Joins Apple Comedy Series

Oscar and Emmy winner Allison Janney has been tapped to star alongside Kristen Wiig in Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, executive produced by Laura Dern. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s book, Mrs. American Pie hails from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and director Tate Taylor (Breaking News in Yuba County). Dern also is eyeing a “key role” in the series.
Deadline

‘American Gigolo’: Nikki Toscano & Russell Rothberg Join Showtime Series As Consulting Producers Following David Hollander’s Exit

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Offer executive producers Nikki Toscano and Russell Rothberg have come on board Showtime’s upcoming series American Gigolo, from Paramount Television Studios. They will serve as consulting producers, working alongside Executive Producer David Bar Katz. The move comes a week after the Paramount network and TV studio severed ties with the series’ developer, writer, director and executive producer David Hollander following an investigation into allegations of misconduct. As Deadline reported, Katz stepped up in the immediate aftermath of Hollander’s exit. Production was then suspended both over the leadership change as well as an actor being temporarily...
Chicago PD - Episode 9.21 - House Of Cards - Press Release

05/18/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team closes in on drug kingpin Javier Escano, Voight is forced to lie to his undercover informant Anna to keep her on track. Their deteriorating trust threatens an increasingly tenuous operation. TV-14.
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Renewed for a 2nd Season by Amazon?

Looks like Amazon have renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for a 2nd Season.Season 1 is due to be released on June 17th 2022. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start July 2022. We'll post official confirmation when Amazon makes the announcement.
Swagger - Renewed for a 2nd Season by AppleTV?

Looks like AppleTV have renewed Swagger for a 2nd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start July 2022. We'll post official confirmation when AppleTV makes the announcement.
The Good Doctor - Episode 5.18 - Sons (Season Finale) - Press Release

The Good Doctor: SEASON FINALE - Son (5/16) “Sons”– Shaun and Lea make a big life decision and are pleasantly surprised by the support they receive from their friends at the hospital. Meanwhile, when Dr. Wolke’s parents show up with a revelation, Asher struggles to accept that he and his father may never truly understand one another on the season finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
