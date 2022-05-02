The Offer - Episode 1.04 - The Right Shade Of Yellow - Press Release

“A Judge and A Priest Walk Into A Living Room…” – The Conners gear up for a megawedding! Jackie and Neville, Darlene and Ben, and Harris and Aldo are planning for a shared big day, but along the way they discover that some of the couples may not be on the same page about their happily ever afters. Meanwhile, Dan and the family have decked out the house for the occasion, but will all six of the lovebirds make it to “I do”? Find out on the season finale of “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO