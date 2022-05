BROWNFIELD, TX- A tragic crash claimed the lives of three children just south of Wellman, Texas Sunday. According to reports, Roland Mullins of Hobbs, NM was traveling on Highway 62/385 and crossed on area on the road with standing water. This caused the vehicle to hydroplane, spin across the center median and into oncoming traffic. This vehicle crashed into an SUV being driving by Sheryl Harrell of Brownsfield.

