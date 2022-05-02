E-bike, scooter batteries spark Sunset Park fire; 15 apartments vacated after blaze

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Batteries from e-bikes and scooters sparked a Monday morning fire that left a number of Brooklyn residents without homes, officials said.

A fire broke out in a Seventh Avenue building near 54th Street around 7 a.m., officials said. By 7:50 a.m. it had been escalated to a three-alarm blaze. More than 130 members of the FDNY worked to knock back the fire.

Only one civilian was injured, an FDNY official said. The individual was treated on the scene and refused transport to a hospital. There was also a firefighter who suffered a minor injury.

The building has 39 units and 15 of them were vacated because of the fire, according to the Red Cross. The agency is helping displaced residents with temporary lodging.

After discerning the fire was caused by lithium-ion batteries from e-bikes and scooters, the FDNY advised New Yorkers to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage.

“When these scooters are involved in a fire, the batteries can overheat and cause spontaneous combustion. The fire department procedure is to pull them out of the building and turn them over to our Hazardous Materials unit,” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarracco said.

In September of 2021, a deadly Queens fire was started by an e-bike battery. Fires sparked by the batteries have caused a number of deaths and injuries, fire officials said at the time.

“Always use the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter made specifically for the device,” the FDNY tweeted. “If a battery overheats, discontinue use immediately.”

Forensic engineers and inspectors from the Department of Buildings checked out the scene of the fire and conducted a structural stability inspection, officials said. While there, they determined that a business on the first floor was being used “ as an electric scooter repair business and battery storage, contrary to the legal occupancy of the building .”

The DOC issued three violations to the landlord. The violations were for o ccupancy contrary to the certificate of occupancy, failure to properly maintain the building and failure to maintain the exterior walls of the building.

The inspectors also issued a partial vacate order for 15 apartments and five commercial stores on the ground floor.

