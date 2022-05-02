ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

E-bike, scooter batteries spark Sunset Park fire; 15 apartments vacated after blaze

By Aliza Chasan, Shirley Chan
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXu87_0fQw3Jiz00

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Batteries from e-bikes and scooters sparked a Monday morning fire that left a number of Brooklyn residents without homes, officials said.

A fire broke out in a Seventh Avenue building near 54th Street around 7 a.m., officials said. By 7:50 a.m. it had been escalated to a three-alarm blaze. More than 130 members of the FDNY worked to knock back the fire.

Only one civilian was injured, an FDNY official said. The individual was treated on the scene and refused transport to a hospital. There was also a firefighter who suffered a minor injury.

The building has 39 units and 15 of them were vacated because of the fire, according to the Red Cross. The agency is helping displaced residents with temporary lodging.

After discerning the fire was caused by lithium-ion batteries from e-bikes and scooters, the FDNY advised New Yorkers to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage.

“When these scooters are involved in a fire, the batteries can overheat and cause spontaneous combustion. The fire department procedure is to pull them out of the building and turn them over to our Hazardous Materials unit,” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarracco said.

In September of 2021, a deadly Queens fire was started by an e-bike battery. Fires sparked by the batteries have caused a number of deaths and injuries, fire officials said at the time.

“Always use the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter made specifically for the device,” the FDNY tweeted. “If a battery overheats, discontinue use immediately.”

Forensic engineers and inspectors from the Department of Buildings checked out the scene of the fire and conducted a structural stability inspection, officials said. While there, they determined that a business on the first floor was being used “ as an electric scooter repair business and battery storage, contrary to the legal occupancy of the building .”

The DOC issued three violations to the landlord. The violations were for o ccupancy contrary to the certificate of occupancy, failure to properly maintain the building and failure to maintain the exterior walls of the building.

The inspectors also issued a partial vacate order for 15 apartments and five commercial stores on the ground floor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 5

Related
PIX11

Man crushed to death between parked cars in Brooklyn during crash

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was killed when he was crushed between two parked cars on a street in Brooklyn Saturday morning. A 46-year-old man was standing between two parked cars on East 89th Street in Canarsie, Brooklyn, when an SUV crashed into a double-parked car, according to the NYPD. The crash caused the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced to 7 years for rape in jail bathroom

RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday. The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
Daily News

Driver, 73, dies in Manhattan Bridge SUV crash

A 73-year-old driver died early Tuesday after he suffered a medical episode and crashed his SUV on the Manhattan Bridge at the start of rush hour, police said. The elderly victim was heading toward Brooklyn on the East River span he lost control of his Toyota RAV4 about 6:45 a.m., cops said. The SUV veered out of control and struck a divider midspan. Medics rushed the victim to Brooklyn ...
MANHATTAN, NY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Sunset Park#Bike#Fire Department#Battery Storage#Accident#Fdny#The Red Cross#New Yorkers
PIX11

Missing Bronx girl found in Poughkeepsie hotel

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx 13-year-old who disappeared after school on April 12 with her foster sister was rescued Friday afternoon upstate at the Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie, according to the girl’s father and a child welfare advocate.  Also, a law enforcement source confirmed earlier Friday that the other girl, also 13, called her […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
PIX11

Man stabbed multiple times inside Manhattan park, police say

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man multiple times inside Tompkins Square Park, according to police. The 35-year-old victim and the suspect got into a dispute inside the park in the vicinity of East 7th Street and Avenue A around 6 p.m. on April 18. The suspect stabbed the victim with a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Woman who fell onto train tracks in Stamford dies

A woman who fell onto the Stamford train track Tuesday has died. A family spokesperson says 34-year-old Jessica Perez and her baby fell onto the train tracks Tuesday afternoon. MTA police say there were no trains moving through the station when the two fell. A train crew nearby saw them...
STAMFORD, CT
PIX11

Recognize them? Police seek 4 in Queens shooting that injured 3 teens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released a new photo of four suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that injured an innocent 14-year-old girl in Queens earlier this week. The newly released image shows one suspect holding up a handgun and pointing it. PIX11 News also obtained video that captured the sound […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl shot outside of Bronx NYCHA housing: NYPD

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening; the teen was struck by a bullet while outside a Bronx NYCHA complex. Police said an unknown suspect approached a group of people at the corner of East 225 Street and Laconia Avenue, near the Edenwald NYCHA houses, about 7 p.m. The suspect […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy