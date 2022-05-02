ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire hydrant testing starting in Springfield

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department, in coordination with City Water, Light & Power, will begin testing fire hydrants in the city starting Tuesday.

The annual testing will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through August. Springfield Fire said testing is essential to ensure fire hydrants are operating efficiently for fire protection purposes.

Household water may become discolored in the vicinity of hydrants being tested. If that occurs, people may run cold water through the tap until the water becomes clear, which usually takes five minutes. Clothes washing should be delayed until tap water is clear.

For information on hydrant testing locations, people may call the Springfield Fire Department at 217-788-8474. CWLP customers may call Water Dispatch at 217-789-2323 ext. 2 if water discoloration persists or for any other questions on water quality.

WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ISP investigating in-custody death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are investigating an in-custody death at the Morgan County jail in Jacksonville, Illinois. On Monday, ISP was contacted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a death that occurred at the jail. According to officers, Morgan County Jail Correctional Officers found a male inmate, 40-year-old Brian Downs, in […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Drug bust recovers 12 pounds of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well. Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man charged after damage done to gaming machines

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced 41-year-old Teejay T. Foltz was charged on Friday with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property. The charges allege that on April 20, Foltz entered a building, 32 Below, located at 101 North Walnut Street in Strasburg, Illinois […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
