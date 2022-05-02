ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County leaders urge funding for out-of-state abortion seekers

By Omar Pérez
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County officials are looking to secure $3 million in county funding to help Planned Parenthood create more opportunities for women from states where abortion access has been reduced to safely access healthcare services in the county.

“We know that abortion rights are more fragile than they’ve been in decades in this country,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez at a briefing on Monday. “In states other than California lawmakers are increasingly passing strict bans on abortions as the Supreme Court reconsiders the scope and existence of this constitutional right.”

Supervisor Chavez and Supervisor Susan Ellenberg have teamed up to submit a proposal for the funds ahead of Tuesday’s board meeting. The supervisors said the money would be geared towards strengthening local access to reproductive and healthcare, and for those who need abortions services but are unable to access them in their home state because of growing restrictions.

Election 2022: District 4 Santa Clara County supervisor runs unopposed

“This year is perhaps the most consequential for abortion rights since Roe v. Wade in 1973,” said Supervisor Ellenberg. “As more and more states pass restrictive and unconstitutional bans on a person’s right to choose, it is imperative that we become safe heavens for all.”

According to the supervisors, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte facilities in San Jose have already provided healthcare services to nearly 90 women from outside California since July 2021. If approved, the money would help fund the expansion of the Blossom Hill Health Center to meet anticipated increased patient needs, tenant improvements, and purchase of lab and medical equipment for the expanded Mar Monte Clinic on Tully Road, and program costs.

“This will allow us to expand our ability to increase our numbers,” said Stacy M. Cross, CEO of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte.“We do telehealth with behavioral health and this will allow us to more than double our telehealth work across this county which is vitally important.”

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

