La Crosse doctor: FDA’s proposed ban of flavoring in tobacco products could save 650,000 lives over 40 years

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse physician says the FDA’s proposed ban menthol flavoring in cigarettes and non-tobacco flavors in cigars, could save hundreds of thousands of lives.

The Biden administration believes the ban has the potential to “significantly reduce disease and death” by making it less likely that young people will experiment with the products.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths in the U.S.

“Eliminating menthol could prevent anywhere from 300,000 to 650,000 smoking deaths over 40 years,” said Gundersen Health System’s Dr. Todd Mahr.

President Joe Biden first announced the proposed ban a year ago.

