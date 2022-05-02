ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Favorites to win the Kentucky Derby

By Joseph Bien-Kahn
Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than 150,000 spectators will...

CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks released for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

Favorites have fared well over the years at the annual Run for the Roses, as 51 Kentucky Derby champions were favored. That bodes well for Zandon, the 3-1 favorite according to the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Zandon has won just two of his four starts, but the three-year-old colt will try to win the first leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. Zandon leads a loaded 2022 Kentucky Derby field that also includes several talented 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, including Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1), White Abarrio (10-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
KENTUCKY STATE
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
numberfire.com

Race Analysis for Oaks Day at Churchill Downs (5/6/22)

According to numberFire Racing's analysis, these are the best bets to make on TVG on Friday, May 6th. Race 6 – La Troienne Stakes (Gr 1) 1 - Jilted Bride: A 7 3/4 lengths winner of an allowance optional claimer at Oaklawn Park last time. Has finished in the top three on all four runs at this track. Third both starts in minor graded stakes and more of the same probably the best she can hope for at the top level.
Yardbarker

Epicenter can give trainer Steve Asmussen his first Kentucky Derby win

Steve Asmussen is a Hall of Fame trainer, a two-time Eclipse Award winning trainer and a legend in Thoroughbred racing. A consummate horseman, he has won practically every premier race in the United States and in 2021, he became the all-time leading winningest North American trainer. That lead has only expanded on this year with over 140 wins to his credit. With over 9,700 victories throughout his remarkable career, there has been one trophy that has eluded him, however – the Kentucky Derby.
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles releases picks

Medina Spirit was originally the winner of last year's Kentucky Derby, but he was later disqualified after failing a drug test. His trainer, Bob Baffert, was subsequently suspended from the 2022 Kentucky Derby. With Baffert's horses having to switch barns, will that create value on other 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders? Zandon is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Epicenter is second at 7-2. Saturday's 1 1/4-mile race will mark the 148th edition of the Run for the Roses in Louisville, so who should you backing with your 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions? The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.
