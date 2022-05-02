Favorites to win the Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit was originally the winner of last year's Kentucky Derby, but he was later disqualified after failing a drug test. His trainer, Bob Baffert, was subsequently suspended from the 2022 Kentucky Derby. With Baffert's horses having to switch barns, will that create value on other 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders? Zandon is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Epicenter is second at 7-2. Saturday's 1 1/4-mile race will mark the 148th edition of the Run for the Roses in Louisville, so who should you backing with your 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions? The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

