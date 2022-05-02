ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

EXCLUSIVE: Former chairman John Faragher accuses Essex County Cricket of stitch-up in the latest twist to the racism row engulfing the club

By Matt Hughes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Essex are facing more questions about their handling of historic racism allegations after an extraordinary claim that the club changed a press release announcing the resignation of chairman John Faragher without his consent.

Faragher agreed to quit at a board meeting last November after Essex were threatened with financial penalties by the ECB if they stood by him. Now it can be revealed that the terms of his departure were altered without his agreement.

In a club statement released on November 12 last year, Essex said: 'John Faragher has resigned with immediate effect as chair of Essex County Cricket Club following a historic allegation of racist language used by him at a board meeting in 2017.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zthwj_0fQw1rMl00
Former Essex chairman John Faragher (above, right) claimed the club changed a press release about his resignation without his consent, saying the terms of his departure were changed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108uVa_0fQw1rMl00
Faragher (left) resigned last November following secret demands made by ECB chief Tom Harrison and acting chairman Barry O’Brien

An earlier draft of the release seen by Sportsmail strikes a very different tone, however, with Faragher making clear that he was resigning for failing to instigate an independent investigation.

'An accusation was made that I used a racist comment,' the earlier statement reads. 'I strongly deny I made this comment. However, the incident was not fully and independently investigated at the time. Therefore in the interest of Essex cricket I am stepping down as chairman.'

Faragher told Sportsmail on Monday night he had agreed to stand down at the November 11 meeting after Essex chairman John Stephenson revealed the threats from the ECB.

He added that the terms of his departure were changed when they were announced the next day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwswy_0fQw1rMl00
Wasim Haq (pictured) had reported Faragher for making a racist comment at a board meeting

'It was clear I had no choice,' said Faragher. 'Eventually I said I'd take it on the chin and resign for not instigating an investigation. Based on that, we agreed a press release announcing I would go. I agreed to go based on those words despite the way I'd been treated.

'I was waiting for the press release to come out the next day, but nothing arrived. I was in a meeting with my solicitor when it eventually came out saying, 'John Faragher has resigned over a racist comment', which wasn't what I'd agreed.

'In fairness they'd sent me a copy half an hour before, but I didn't see it as I was in a meeting. I thought we'd agreed a statement but they changed it. They also said that in standing down as chair I'd resigned from the board, but I hadn't.'

Faragher has since stood down along with seven other board members. Essex declined to comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Black pensioner, 73, says court order threatening him and friends with jail for playing dominoes and backgammon too loudly is racist after 200 noise complaints from neighbours

A black pensioner says a court order threatening him and his friends with jail for playing board games too loudly following 200 noise complaints from neighbours is 'racist'. Ernest Theophile, 73, and a group of elderly companions have been gathering at Maida Hill Market Square in north London for the past 12 years, where they 'chat, socialise and play dominoes, cards and backgammon'.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Yorkshire ‘can never forget’ racism scandal but must look forward – Lord Patel

Yorkshire chair Lord Patel is keen to look to the future but insisted the turmoil the club has been through will never be forgotten.Patel has overseen major reforms after being parachuted into his role following Azeem Rafiq’s shocking claims of racial harassment and bullying in his time at the county.Last month Yorkshire announced a partnership with India-based global streaming platform Clean Slate Studioz, and on Sunday the company’s branding was unveiled on the East Stand and Pavilion by West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin.The Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Clean Slate Studioz have announced a series of new initiatives to support...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Outrage at £46,000-a-year Winchester College as school bosses move pair of nesting swans just days before eggs were due to hatch

A top private school has sparked outrage by removing a pair of nesting swans from a riverside beauty spot on its land, just days before up to seven eggs were due to hatch. Winchester College which has the motto ‘Manners Maketh Man’ says it was granted a Natural England licence to move the birds after the male swan repeatedly attacked members of the public.
RISHI SUNAK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essex County Cricket Club#Racial Injustice#Racism#Ecb#Essex Cricket
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eden Project North: Boris Johnson promises funding for project

Funding for the Eden Project North will be made available as long as a "proper business case" is submitted to the government, Boris Johnson has said. The prime minister said Whitehall is going to "go ahead and support" the £125m project in Morecambe, Lancashire. Bosses behind the eco-tourist attraction...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'It's the Queen who needs protecting from YOU, Harry!': Ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown suggests the Duke of Sussex could be brought back into the fold... if he stops lobbing 'hand grenades' at his family

Members of the Royal Family think it is the Queen who needs to be protected from Prince Harry after his comments about ensuring his grandmother was 'protected', a royal commentator claimed today. The Duke of Sussex claimed during an interview with NBC's Today show two weeks ago that when he...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Crackdown on 'ugly' shopfronts in Canterbury: Council launches probe into designs which are 'harming' city's medieval heritage with Nationwide and The Works in firing line

Council chiefs in one of the UK's most-visited medieval cities are cracking down on ugly shopfront designs which they say 'harm' its rich heritage. Local authority leaders in Canterbury, Kent are set to launch investigations into stores using non-traditional materials and oversized signage deemed to be out-of-keeping with the cathedral city's historic landmarks.
ECONOMY
BBC

Natasha Harding: Wales player to leave Women's Super League club Reading

Reading captain Natasha Harding will leave the Women's Super League club at the end of the season. The 33-year-old, who has been an ever-present for Reading this season, will exit after five years with the club. Harding, who last month became the eighth player to represent Wales 100 times, has...
WORLD
BBC

Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby reselected to stand in 2023

Leicester's mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has been reselected to stand as Labour's candidate for the position again at the next elections. The politician, who is 73, has been serving as the city's mayor since 2011. Speaking after his reselection, Sir Peter said he was "delighted" to lead the Labour team...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Extreme examples of lower-league teams in huge stadiums and vice versa

“I have a new lower-league team (in the NPSL – one version of the fourth division in the US and considered the highest tier of amateur football) in my area that will open play in two weeks,” begins Harriet Osborn. “They will borrow a local school’s stadium which has a capacity of 8,500. As a few students of that school like to point out, that’s a larger capacity than some stadiums used by professional teams in Europe, such as Salford City (5,108). What is the most extreme example of this: how many leagues of difference can we find between a big stadium in a lower division and a smaller stadium in a higher one?”
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chris Coleman: Ex-Wales manager extends stay with Greek side Atromitos

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman has extended his stay with Greek top-flight club Atromitos for the 2022-23 season. Coleman, 51, was appointed in January with former Wales team-mate Kit Symons as his assistant. Symons, who is also part of Wales' coaching team, will continue as Coleman's assistant. Atromitos have won...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

351K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy