Sumner County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:28:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Muskogee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAGONER...NORTHEASTERN OKMULGEE AND NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES At 1237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Haskell, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Haskell Porter... Taft Boynton... Tullahassee Wainwright... Summit Jamesville... Eram Choska HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayes, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mayes; Okmulgee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Rogers, southwestern Mayes, Wagoner, north central Okmulgee and southeastern Tulsa Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1229 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Catoosa to 3 miles southwest of Stonebluff. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Wagoner... Bixby Coweta... Catoosa Inola... Porter Stonebluff... Oneta Redbird... Leonard Mazie This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 226 and 240. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Desha, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Jefferson; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN DESHA...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN LINCOLN AND CENTRAL ARKANSAS COUNTIES At 1243 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Humphrey to 7 miles northwest of Feenyville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include White River National Wildlife R Gould Gillett... Grady Watson... Yancopin Cottondale... Whitefield Linwood... Little Bayou Meto Park Madding... Merrisach Lake Woodville... Langford Douglas... Richardson Trusten Holder WMA... De Witt Arkansas Post... Tarry HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Poteau River near Poteau affecting Le Flore County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Poteau River near Poteau. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, moderate valley flooding affects croplands and farm roads from southeast of Poteau to the mouth of Brazil Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Burnet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Burnet FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Burnet. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Burnet, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Buchanan Lake Village, Lake Victor, Sunnylane, Shady Grove, Joppa, Watson, Inks Lake State Park, Longhorn Cavern State Park and Briggs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BURNET COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hempstead, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hempstead; Little River; Miller FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Hempstead, Little River and Miller. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hope, Fulton, Washington, McNab and Oakhaven. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 17:56:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Poteau River near Poteau affecting Le Flore County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Van Buren. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, extensive lowland flooding occurs from the I-540 bridge downstream to Vache Grasse Creek. Sand and gravel companies and marine terminals in the floodplain along the river should take precautions. The lowest seating rows of the amphitheater at Kelley Park may be covered by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alcorn, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Bolivar; Calhoun; Carroll; Chickasaw; Clay; Coahoma; DeSoto; Grenada; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Leflore; Marshall; Monroe; Montgomery; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Washington; Webster; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 182 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALCORN BENTON BOLIVAR CALHOUN CARROLL CHICKASAW CLAY COAHOMA DESOTO GRENADA ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE LEFLORE MARSHALL MONROE MONTGOMERY PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION WASHINGTON WEBSTER YALOBUSHA
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Clark, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Ashley; Bradley; Calhoun; Chicot; Clark; Cleveland; Crittenden; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Grant; Jefferson; Lee; Lincoln; Monroe; Ouachita; Phillips; St. Francis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 182 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS ASHLEY BRADLEY CALHOUN CHICOT CLARK CLEVELAND CRITTENDEN DALLAS DESHA DREW GRANT JEFFERSON LEE LINCOLN MONROE OUACHITA PHILLIPS ST. FRANCIS
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, then head for shore when you get out of the current. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS ALONG EAST FACING REEFS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tillman. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...From 6 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday morning over a broad swath of the watch area. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected later in the afternoon and will last much of Wednesday night before ending Thursday morning. Storm total amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Given recent rainfall, these additional amounts may cause flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK

