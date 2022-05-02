Severe Weather Statement issued for Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Western Panola County in northeastern Texas Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas Southern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 109 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hallsville to near New Salem, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, Carthage, White Oak, Hallsville, Overton, Tatum, Timpson, New London, Clarksville City, Beckville, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Joinerville, Turnertown, Minden, Liberty City and New Summerfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

