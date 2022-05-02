ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma....

alerts.weather.gov

News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Johnson, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Johnson; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL JOHNSON...MARION NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHERN POPE COUNTIES At 1159 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pyatt to near Maumee to near Witts Spring, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrison... Bull Shoals Marshall... Yellville Flippin... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Marsena Witts Spring... Rocky Hill Carver... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Garfield; Kay; Kingfisher; Logan; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KAY...SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA...NOBLE...LOGAN...WESTERN PAYNE...SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Marland to 5 miles west of Yukon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Oklahoma City, western Edmond, Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Piedmont, Langston, Crescent, Cashion, Morrison, Coyle, Cedar Valley, Red Rock, Mulhall, Marland, Cimarron City, Orlando, Lake Mcmurtry, Lovell and Lake Carl Blackwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arkansas, Desha, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Jefferson; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN DESHA...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN LINCOLN AND CENTRAL ARKANSAS COUNTIES At 1243 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Humphrey to 7 miles northwest of Feenyville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include White River National Wildlife R Gould Gillett... Grady Watson... Yancopin Cottondale... Whitefield Linwood... Little Bayou Meto Park Madding... Merrisach Lake Woodville... Langford Douglas... Richardson Trusten Holder WMA... De Witt Arkansas Post... Tarry HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Latimer, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Latimer; Pittsburg The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Latimer County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Pittsburg County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 105 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Blanco, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Hartshorne Krebs... Alderson Higgins... Damon Mcalester Regional Airport... Blanco Haileyville... Pittsburg Gowen... Dow Bache HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Marion; Upshur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MARION...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON AND EAST CENTRAL UPSHUR COUNTIES At 1235 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Diana, or 8 miles east of Gilmer, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ore City and Diana. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chester, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chester; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy; Shelby SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 182 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHESTER FAYETTE HARDEMAN HARDIN MCNAIRY SHELBY
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Burnet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Burnet FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Burnet. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Burnet, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Buchanan Lake Village, Lake Victor, Sunnylane, Shady Grove, Joppa, Watson, Inks Lake State Park, Longhorn Cavern State Park and Briggs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BURNET COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Perry; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Perry, southwestern Yell and northeastern Montgomery Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Muddy Creek WMA, or 13 miles north of Mount Ida, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fourche Valley... Muddy Creek WMA Rover... Wing Chula... Macedonia in Yell County Onyx... Fourche Mountain Recreation Are Briggsville... Story MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Poteau River near Poteau affecting Le Flore County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Poteau River near Poteau. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, moderate valley flooding affects croplands and farm roads from southeast of Poteau to the mouth of Brazil Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK

