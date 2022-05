Toto Wolff has admitted he is considering a switch of strategy as Mercedes continue to struggle to find solutions to their ‘porpoising’ problems.Several teams have encountered issues with their cars bouncing due to the new car designs suffering with unexpected aerodynamic impacts, leading to the term which has become quickly widespread and adopted into the Formula One lexicon.The German team, who have won the Constructors’ Championship every year since 2014, have been off the pace at the first four races of the 2022 Formula 1 season.While new recruit George Russell has placed in the top five at every race so...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO