An 8-month-old baby has died after her father left her in his car while he was getting arrested, according to the Snellville Police Department in Georgia. On Tuesday, 20-year-old Davied Japez McCorry Whatley arrived at the lobby of the police station around 2:17 p.m., the police department said in a press release. He was meeting with the property custodian, but police found a probation violation warrant for his arrest.

1 DAY AGO