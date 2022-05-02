Renewable energy briefly powers all of California, greens say

Tweet

Renewable energy sources made up all of the electricity used in California for a few minutes over the weekend, according to environmentalists.

The group Environment California sent out a press release stating that for a few minutes on Saturday, all of the state’s power came from clean sources.

The organization cited an updating tracker from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which oversees the flow of electricity in the state.

“California has shown that, for one brief and shining moment, we could do it! Now we need to get our state running on 100% clean energy the whole day, the whole week, and the whole year. It’s time to move to 100% clean energy, 100% of the time,” Environment California State Director Laura Deehan said in a statement.

Asked for confirmation of the renewable milestone, CAISO spokesperson Anne Gonzales said Monday the organization hadn’t received verification.

“We haven’t received verification of numbers yet; it may take a day or two. However, early indications show we may have hit a new renewables serving load record,” Gonzales said in an email.

Sharon Udasin contributed to this report.