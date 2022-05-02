EDward Gaming Worlds Skins are here!

I said in my Destiny 2: The Witch Queen review that, however positive my early impressions, there was no way of knowing how I'd feel about the expansion after a few months. Reader, it has been a few months, and I feel good. We're now just weeks away from the end of the Season of the Risen which launched alongside the expansion, and it's still in rare form. I'm a notoriously casual player among my clanmates – which is to say, I also play other games – and even I still feel a genuine itch to hop on Destiny 2 and stay caught up on the story, craft some weapons, or just run a few raids. The Witch Queen has been a great, lasting addition, and the Season of the Risen was a fantastic way to kick off Year 5. My biggest concern is that almost every time I set foot outside of the newest content, my enjoyment falls off a cliff.

