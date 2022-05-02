ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo: 'No logic' in possibility of forward leaving Man Utd, says Roy Keane

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Keane believes there is "no logic" to any possibility of letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United, but has doubts about Marcus Rashford's "hunger", arguing that his game has not developed. Rashford was an unused substitute for United's 3-0 win over Brentford at Old Trafford - a game in...

www.skysports.com

The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo more important to Man Utd than Lionel Messi is to PSG after summer transfers amid GOAT race, say stats

CRISTIANO RONALDO and Lionel Messi continue their quest to be crowned football's true GOAT - but both have hit stumbling blocks this season. Ronaldo, 37, quit Juventus to return to Manchester United last summer, while 34-year-old Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. Neither have quite been able to recapture their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Man City BEWARE! Real Madrid fans will swarm outside the Bernabeu as they eye Champions League final... how Pep's men deal with the atmosphere will determine the semi-final

If you happen to be in the Chamartin district of Madrid tonight at about 6pm local time and you have no interest in football, whatever you do, don’t got out for a carton of milk thinking to yourself: "I know there’s a game on but it’s not for three hours yet".
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Villarreal have plenty to do if they are to overcome Liverpool and reach the final of the Champions League.A 2-0 defeat at Anfield leaves Unai Emery’s side needing a much improved performance if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.Jurgen Klopp’s side are riding high as they go in search of four trophies and managed to escape a tricky Premier League fixture against Newcastle with a narrow win.The 2019 winners of this competition will be cautious of taking their eye off the ball despite entering with a two-goal lead in this run of must-win fixtures as they pursue three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Man United
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo goal seals win

Follow live reaction as Manchester United wrapped up their home campaign with a comfortable victory and improved performance against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he finished Anthony Elanga’s cross from the right, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second ruled out after Juan Mata was caught offside.Ronaldo would not be denied a second time, however, as he won and then converted a second-half penalty to double United’s lead shortly after the hour with his 18th Premier League goal of the season.Raphael Varane added a third late on as United cruised to victory and there were goodbyes for Mata and Nemanja Matic on what was their final appearances at Old Trafford.The result moves United four points clear of West Ham in the fight for seventh place, although the Hammers have three games left to play compared to United’s two.Follow all the action and updates as Manchester United face Brentford: Read More Cristiano Ronaldo leads improved Manchester United to closing home win over Brentford
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

David Brooks: Bournemouth midfielder completes treatment and now free from cancer

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks revealed he is now free from cancer having completed his treatment on the same day his club secured promotion to the Premier League. Brooks revealed last October he had been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, part of the body's immune system, and mainly affects young adults in their early 20s or in much older adults over the age of 70.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

John McGlynn leaves Championship side Raith Rovers amid Falkirk speculation

John McGlynn has left his post as Raith Rovers manager amid speculation he is set to take over at Falkirk. The Scottish Championship club released a statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming that the 60-year-old will not be renewing his contract at Stark's Park. McGlynn, who had a six-year spell as...
SPORTS
SkySports

Drew Spence to leave Chelsea Women at the end of the season

Drew Spence will leave Chelsea at the end of the season following an illustrious spell at the club during which she has helped the Blues win 11 trophies. The 29-year-old academy graduate is the club's longest-serving player having made her debut back in 2009, racking up 238 appearances and scoring 50 goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE

