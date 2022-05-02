ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell City, IN

Tell City Police warns to call 911 if you see this man

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bA1In_0fQvwwHj00

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Tell City Police say they are looking for Perry M. Scroggins after he ran from officers near Old Highway Road in Tell City.

Police say Scroggins is a blue-eyed white man with short brown hair. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 150 lbs. Information provided by police states he was reported seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and a white hat.

EPD: Teen shot at by unknown men on E Franklin St.

Police warn to not approach him if you see him. Instead, they urge you to call 911 immediately. At this time, law enforcement officials say they do not believe Scroggins is a threat to residents.

Authorities suspect he ran from police to avoid being arrested on multiple outstanding warrants

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO wants help finding a man with active warrants

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding someone. DCSO is trying to locate the whereabouts of Christopher Mills, 36, of Owensboro. Mills has active warrants out for his arrest. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8888.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police want help identifying car used in hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle in a hit and run. Police say a hit and run happened in the Deaconess Clinic parking garage at 416 Locust Street on April 13. The EPD Hit & Run Unit is trying to identify a vehicle […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City man trespasses; tries to fight officers

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Tell City man who trespassed and attempted to fight officers has been charged by the Jasper Police Department (JPD). The man has been identified as 18-year-old Michael James. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Jackson Street about 8:45 a.m. on May 1. James had gained entry into a […]
TELL CITY, IN
WTVQ

Ten-year old calls police on his mom

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Rockcastle County mother was arrested after her 10-year old son called police saying his mom was on drugs and he feared she would hurt him and his siblings, according to police. Investigators say when they arrived at the home on Monday, conditions in...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perry County, IN
City
Tell City, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Tell City, IN
Crime & Safety
Perry County, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#911#Brown Hair#This Man#Perry Co#Eyewitness News
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

One year-old dies in wreck, driver charged

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The driver in an accident that resulted in a one year-old passenger dying was arrested and charged on Friday. Beech Creek native Kaitlyn Piper, 25, was charged with murder, 1st degree assault, driving under the influence and persistent felony offender 2nd degree. She had been lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested For Child Molestation

Man Arrested For Child MolestationSCDN Graphics Dept. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett yesterday afternoon on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children.
GARRETT, IN
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy