ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, AL

UPDATE: Suspect identified in Ozark shootout with police

By Seth Feiner, Cody Giles
wdhn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect who was killed in an apparent Ozark shootout with police has now been named. Samuel Ed Farnam Jr., 44, of Ozark, was fatally shot by police after an incident that began around 5 p.m. in...

www.wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Fourth and final suspect in Dothan shooting arrested

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The fourth and final suspect in a shooting in Dothan has been arrested. James Arthur Beasley, 30, was arrested on Saturday on multiple charges including three counts of shooting into an unoccupied building, as well as other unrelated charges. The shooting happened on March 20...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Dale County, AL
City
Ozark, AL
State
Alabama State
Dale County, AL
Crime & Safety
Ozark, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Alea#Wdhn News
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Catfish 100.1

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
WCTV

Jackson County deputies report large drug bust

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Jackson County man faces multiple drug trafficking charges after deputies found large amounts of illegal drugs during a search warrant on April 21, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies say they found large amounts of illegal drugs, packaging materials, multiple firearms and...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

Deputy left scene before Florida contractor killed donkey

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy