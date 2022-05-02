UPDATE: Suspect identified in Ozark shootout with police
By Seth Feiner, Cody Giles
wdhn.com
2 days ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect who was killed in an apparent Ozark shootout with police has now been named. Samuel Ed Farnam Jr., 44, of Ozark, was fatally shot by police after an incident that began around 5 p.m. in...
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Traffic was re-routed for over an hour Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 231 and Deese Road in Ozark after a police chase down Highway 231 ended in a shooting. Around 5, police were chasing a red truck up north on Highway 231. People on the scene tell WDHN they […]
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The fourth and final suspect in a shooting in Dothan has been arrested. James Arthur Beasley, 30, was arrested on Saturday on multiple charges including three counts of shooting into an unoccupied building, as well as other unrelated charges. The shooting happened on March 20...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
Deadly Alabama Dog Attack Claims Animal Control Workerpixabay. An Alabama Department of Public Health employee was following up on the dog attack from earlier this week when she was attacked by the same pack of dogs.
The moment capital murder suspect Casey White and Alabama jail supervisor Vicky White left the Lauderdale County Jail in what appears to be a well-planned escape was captured on video that was released by authorities on Tuesday evening. The pair, who Sheriff Rick Singleton said were in a “special relationship,”...
A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ATLANTA — On April 20, Chanell Crosby's life changed forever. She got a call from a family member, letting her know that her half-brother, Darrio "Polo" Giles had been murdered. “This is unreal. I can’t believe it. Life and death is unexpected, but when it’s close to you, in...
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Jackson County man faces multiple drug trafficking charges after deputies found large amounts of illegal drugs during a search warrant on April 21, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies say they found large amounts of illegal drugs, packaging materials, multiple firearms and...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
Comments / 0