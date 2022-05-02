ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSO: Woman dies after getting shot on Moncrief Dinsmore Road

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman in her 30s is now deceased following a shooting near the 7900 block of Moncrief Dinsmore Road Monday, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire station at 10800 News Kings Road around 4 p.m. after receiving information that a woman had been shot.

JSO said the woman was driven to a fire station in Northwest Jacksonville Monday evening where she soon after died.

“I lost my friend. That’s my friend. We grew up together. She’s a beautiful woman. It’s unfortunate that it happened,” a family friend of the victim said.

Friends and neighbors on Moncrief-Dinsmore Road are shocked after a woman was shot and killed outside.

Police said after she was shot, her mother drove her down the street to Fire Station 33 off New Kings Road asking for help. That’s where police originally responded to the call.

Unfortunately, the victim died at the fire station.

“We believe it was an argument but past that we’re not sure,” JSO Sergeant Mike Russell said.

Police said witnesses are cooperating, but no one is in custody at this time.

This shooting is the latest of several coming off the weekend. Police are asking community members to stay vigilant and speak up when they see something.

“Continue to cooperate with law enforcement. Help us get these individuals off the street. We can only do this with the community’s efforts,” Sergeant Russell said.

Community members alike want change so that they don’t lose another friend.

“I think the community just needs to come together, stick together,” Sergeant Russell said.

Police could not share any more details on just how many times the woman was shot or how far away the shooter was, but JSO says there is not further threat to the community in connection with this case.

The victim’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for a full autopsy.

Anyone with information on this incident should call JSO at 904-630-0500.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

