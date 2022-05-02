New drive to boost businesses along Convoy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even before their doors opened to the public Monday, the kitchen staff inside Convoy's Cross Street Chicken and Beer was already hard at work.

But owner Tommy Nguyen really wants to see even more demand for his restaurant's southern spin on Korean fried chicken. And if the 1,500 other establishments in the Convoy area saw the same success, he says that would be great too.

"There's great businesses, great food and just being able to showcase our culture is one of those things that we've been pushing since we've opened this location," he said.

Now, that push is hitting the highway. The 805 to be exact.

The nonprofit Convoy District Partnership launched a fundraising drive to install signs along both directions of the 805, directing the thousands of drivers each day to what's being called the Convoy Asian Cultural District.

"A long time ago my Chinese friends out of town asked me if we have a China Town in San Diego. Back then I said no. But now I can proudly tell them, we have Asian Town. How to get there? I would tell them, just follow the signs," said Paul Yung, a partnership board member.

The strategy is similar to a 2019 effort along I-15 in City Heights, where you'll find signs directing people to Little Saigon.

On Monday, Tram Lam, the director of Little Saigon San Diego, said anecdotally the signs worked. She said people who previously didn't know Little Saigon existed have asked her about the area, and that it has also brought visitors from out of state.

The same response would be welcome news to those in Convoy as well. Organizers want to raise 30,000 dollars to buy six signs and have set up a gofundme . Their goal is to have them in by the fall.

