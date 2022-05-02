ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Zack Greinke continues to succeed in unorthodox way

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Royals kicked off the new week on Monday with a 1-0 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals (box score). The game's most notable development -- other than a Paul Goldschmidt first-inning home run that provided all of the game's scoring -- saw Royals veteran starter Zack Greinke continue...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Olivares leads Royals against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

LINE: Cardinals -141, Royals +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals after Edward Olivares had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Kansas City has a 6-8 record at home and an 8-14 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Luis Gonzalez not in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gonzalez is being replaced in center field by Mauricio Dubon versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. In 34 plate appearances this season, Gonzalez has a .276 batting average with a .737 OPS, 1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Three moves to make following the 2022 NFL Draft

Brett Veach has earned himself a vacation. After months (years, really) of college player analysis and grades, from Power 5 programs to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), the Kansas City Chiefs general manager was able to clear the slate of those efforts and wipe the big board in the front office clean—at least for this offseason’s work—following the 2022 NFL Draft. It was a fine effort that’s earned very high grades and it should cement the future for the Chiefs at several positions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Monday. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Casey Mize
numberfire.com

Tony Gonsolin pitching for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gonsolin will be on the mound for Wednesday's clash with the Giants. In 17 innings pitched so far this season, Consolin has a 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts, and 8 walks. Gonsolin's Wednesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

PFF credits KC Chiefs with 20 percent of 2022 NFL Draft steals

We can all at least admit this upfront because we know it to be true: The term “steal” is said far too often when it comes to an NFL Draft. Any player taken lower than one analyst might have expected, even if taken in the first round overall, can be called a steal, so it’s all a little out of hand. However, even when used too much, the Kansas City Chiefs are still hearing it more than other teams these days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#The St Louis Cardinals
FOX Sports

MLB roster cuts: Mets DFA Canó, Yankees option Andújar

As the calendar flipped to May, all 30 front offices had some big decisions to make. In response to the shortened spring training and quick ramp-up to a delayed Opening Day following the lockout, MLB opted to expand active rosters from 26 to 28 players through the end of April. So with April now behind us, teams were required to trim a pair of players as rosters returned to the customary 26-man limit.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Sweep Giants Behind Offensive Explosion

The Dodgers welcomed the Giants into town expecting a fight this week. With San Francisco carrying one of the best offenses in all of baseball, the expectation was that it would be a very tough series. But that did NOT end up being the case with Los Angeles rolling past them in game two on Wednesday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Drives in three against Rockies

Ruiz went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies. The young catcher continues to find his groove at the plate. Over his last 11 games, Ruiz is slashing .324/.390/.405 with five multi-hit performances, and while he's still looking for his first homer of 2022, he's showing why he was a key piece of last year's Trea Turner-Max Scherzer deal with the Dodgers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Resting Thursday

Joe isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Joe will get his first day off since April 20 after he went 5-for-18 with a triple, a double, five runs and three RBI over the last five games. Randal Grichuk will serve as the designated hitter while Yonathan Daza starts in center field.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Witt smashes first career home run and Royals smash Cardinals 7-1

MJ Melendez also collected his first career hit! There was a moment there where Royals fans everywhere quietly muttered “oh no, not again” to themselves like the bowl of petunias in Hitchhiker Guide to the Galaxy. It happened in the third inning. Against Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, Michael A. Taylor, Nicky Lopez, and Edward Olivares accrued three consecutive singles. But with the bases loaded and no outs, Andrew Benintendi popped out and Salvador Perez, deep in a horrific slump, meekly grounded into a double play. No runs. However, if you managed to keep watching after that kind of disappointment that has plagued the Royals for the past two or so weeks, you were treated to a great game, one in which the Kansas City Royals cruised against the St. Louis Cardinals and won 7-1. The 30,000 foot recap: Brad Keller shoved, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings and bringing his ERA down to 1.74. In the seventh inning, Collin Snider coaxed a ground ball double play out of Paul DeJong to keep Keller’s.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy