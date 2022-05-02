ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta City Council asks Wellstar to reconsider closure of ER in East Point

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - The Atlanta City Council is asking Wellstar Health System to reconsider its decision to close Atlanta Medical Center South. The council passed a resolution during its meeting on Monday citing the hospital's 50-year history and outlining the need for the facility...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

