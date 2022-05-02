Missing 35-year-old Mehville man found
Update: Police said David Bayer, 35, has been found safe.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 35-year-old man left his Mehlville home overnight, prompting his family and St. Louis County police to begin searching for him.
According to a county police spokesperson, David Bayer left his home in the 4700 block of Oakridge Park Drive between midnight and 4 a.m. Monday.
Bayer, 35, is described as 5’9″ and weighing 120 pounds. He was a thin goatee and short, brown hair.
Bayer has intellectual disabilities, police said. He was recently spotted near the intersection of Kingshighway and Chippewa in south St. Louis City wearing a black jacket and white shorts.
Anyone with information on Bayer’s whereabouts is urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or their nearest law enforcement agency.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 2