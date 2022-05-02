Missing 35-year-old Mehville man found

Update: Police said David Bayer, 35, has been found safe.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 35-year-old man left his Mehlville home overnight, prompting his family and St. Louis County police to begin searching for him.

According to a county police spokesperson, David Bayer left his home in the 4700 block of Oakridge Park Drive between midnight and 4 a.m. Monday.

Bayer, 35, is described as 5’9″ and weighing 120 pounds. He was a thin goatee and short, brown hair.

Bayer has intellectual disabilities, police said. He was recently spotted near the intersection of Kingshighway and Chippewa in south St. Louis City wearing a black jacket and white shorts.

Anyone with information on Bayer’s whereabouts is urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or their nearest law enforcement agency.

