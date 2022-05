Tesla (TSLA -8.15%) stock crashed hard on Thursday, down 6.2% at 10:35 a.m. ET, breaking a three-day winning streak of rising stock prices for the leader in electric cars. The most likely culprit for Tesla's decline today? That's still "volatility." And case in point, Tesla stock was down yesterday morning, too, before ending up sharply higher by the close of trading.

