Albuquerque, NM

Teens can workout for free all summer at Planet Fitness

By Christine Flores
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Planet Fitness is inviting high school students, between the ages of 14 – 19, to work out for free from May 16 – August 31 at any of their more than 2,200 clubs. The company says the program is part of their High School...

Lifestyle
