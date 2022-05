NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Northeast Community College baseball team hosted Des Moines Area Community College in their final home game of the season at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Baseball Field in Norfolk Wednesday. The Hawks eventually were able to come out on top of the Bears by a final score of 13-5. The Hawks (37-15, 17-13 ICACC) tied the school record for wins in a season on Wednesday, but it didn’t come easy. The Bears and Hawks traded the lead many times throughout the day and were even on the scoreboard after the first, second and sixth innings. A real turning point in the game came when Creighton Silvain (Omaha, Neb.) entered the contest with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning and escaped without surrendering a run.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO