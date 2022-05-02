Gov gets bill allowing athletes to use UConn name in deals
By The Associated Press
WTOP
2 days ago
Connecticut lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow college athletes at state universities to use their school’s name and logo in endorsement deals. It still needs the signature of Gov. Ned Lamont, whose office said Monday that he supports the concept of the legislation but will have to read through...
After being a find in New England, a now-former Michigan football lineman is heading home. The Wolverines have notoriously scoured the under-scouted region of the country, and in 2019, it brought in Connecticut native Jack Stewart, who got his start with the program on the offensive line. When that didn’t matriculate, he moved to the defensive side of the ball, but still failed to see any snaps on other side, nor on special teams.
While the move to allow players to earn income off of their name, image, and likeness wasn’t a popular one in all circles, the sentiment when it first passed state legislatures was that it was long overdue and a good thing for the athlete in college athletics. They’d be...
A Minnesota offensive lineman will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere after 4 seasons with PJ Fleck’s Golden Gophers. Austin Beier has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As the Rivals Transfer Portal report notes, Beier made just one appearance during 4 seasons. He...
WSU president Rick Muma said that “while there were certainly achievements and successes during Darron’s tenure, there were significant, ongoing concerns that became acute in recent weeks, ones that I did not believe could be addressed.”
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has agreed to a new contract running through 2026 after leading the Rebels to their first NCAA Tournament in 15 years. The school announced the new deal on Thursday but didn’t disclose details. McPhee-McCuin led Ole Miss...
SCOTTSDALE -- Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told ESPN at the Big Ten meetings Tuesday he'd like to see major college football, the FBS, come under the College Football Playoff. With sweeping changes including Name, Image, Likeness and the transfer portal, Smith is suggesting football operate under the umbrella of the CFP with their own rules and structure. The NCAA would continue to host championships for basketball and Olympic sports."We [can] create our own rules, create our own governance structure, have our own enforcement, we have our own requirements, whatever that might be," Smith said. " ... That might be in the medical space, for example, if a student-athlete is injured and hurt in his or her senior year. You take care of them when they're done until they're healed. And we have the funding in place to do that. You don't touch anything else with the NCAA. You keep the academic requirements in place. The reality is, those schools who offer 85 scholarships in football have made a different commitment and that needs to be addressed."The Football Fever analyst Ben Buchanan holds a doctorate in Sport Mangement from the Ohio State University and weighed on the Smith suggestions.
We are entering a new era of college athletics and more importantly a new era of college football. With the conversations surrounding College Football Playoffs and NIL deals, something has to change. Or more so that it is going to change. In an interview with ESPN’s Heather Dinich, Ohio State...
Remember the good old days when a top-25 list, even a Way-Too-Early list, had some staying power? When rankings could be relied on to cover the women's college basketball landscape for a few months? No longer. The transfer portal has changed all of that. So, just a month after our first look at the 2022-23 women's college basketball season's top teams, we have a rewrite.
There have been a lot of controversies since the ruling came down that student-athletes were able to use their name, image, and likeness (NIL) to make money. Lots of student-athletes and schools have taken advantage of the situation but it may have all come to a head with the situation surrounding Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison.
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will begin its 26th season this weekend with several intriguing storylines, including the potential retirement of Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, the return of Becky Hammon as a coach and the absence of Brittney Griner. There is no bigger headline engulfing the league...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Akok Akok is transferring to Georgetown from UConn, the latest in a series of additions. Georgetown announced Akok's move on Tuesday. The team went 6-25 last season, including 0-19 in conference play, and ended on a 21-game losing streak. Ewing, who has led the Hoyas to...
South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman has committed to Creighton, he tells On3. “I picked Creighton because I feel like I fit in perfectly with how they play and I feel like I can help elevate the team, even more, to ultimately do the things that they want to do and I want to do. And to make it more special it would be at home.”
One of the many ways in which college football at the FBS level is unique from other college sports is how its postseason is run independently of NCAA oversight, which has led to increasing power for the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014. Now, one prominent leader in the sport is suggesting that CFP leadership take control of college football at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level.
(TNS) — In hopes of shedding the state's image as the "tailpipe of America," Connecticut lawmakers on Friday passed sweeping legislation to electrify thousands of cars, trucks and buses in little more than a decade, sending the measure to Gov. Ned Lamont for his likely signature. The House voted...
HARTFORD, Conn. — A draft opinion among Supreme Court justices suggested that the majority of them supported the overturn of Roe v. Wade according to a report published in Politico Monday night. Roe v. Wade is a 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Whether or not the draft represents...
Comments / 0