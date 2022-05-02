ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shohei Ohtani’s scheduled start at Fenway in question due to groin injury

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was held out of the starting lineup Monday, a day after the AL MVP exited a win over the Chicago White Sox because of tightness in his groin. Ohtani came off the bench...

NESN

When Angels Two-Way Star Shohei Ohtani Will Pitch Vs. Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will get a chance to see Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani across their three-game series at Fenway Park in various roles. Ohtani was originally scheduled to start on Tuesday but was pushed back due to a groin injury. That said, the Red Sox and their fanbase will still get to see Ohtani toe the rubber in the series.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four...
CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

Red Sox bullpen blows late lead as Angels ride 6-run 10th inning to 10-5 win; Matt Barnes has 8.64 ERA after allowing 4 earned runs

BOSTON -- It was clear before Opening Day, it was clear throughout April and it’s clearer than ever now: the Red Sox have a bullpen problem. The Red Sox had the Angels down to their last out before Los Angeles tied the game and then exploded for a six-run 10th inning to beat Boston, 10-5, at Fenway Park. Hansel Robles and Jake Diekman failed to finish the job in the ninth before Matt Barnes and Hirokazu Sawamura imploded in the 10th, when Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh each hit home runs.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Shohei Ohtani pitching at Fenway Park: Buy tickets to Red Sox-Angels game for as low as $14 to see Halos star pitch live

Los Angeles Angels’ star Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the finale of the three game series on Thursday, May 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ohtani, reigning AL MVP nicknamed “Showtime”, was originally scheduled to pitch Tuesday, but was unable to after making an early exit Sunday because of groin tightness. The Red Sox beat the Angels Tuesday night 4-0 and are scheduled to play them again Wednesday, May 4, at 7:10 p.m. ET before Thursday’s meeting. Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each crushed solo homers in Tuesday’s game against the Angels, leading them to a win and improved record of 10-14 this season. Fans can shop for tickets on several ticket vendor websites such as StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Angels reliever suffered unusual injury during batting practice

After being dormant through the first month or so of the 2022 MLB season, bizarre baseball injuries are officially back on the menu. Los Angeles Angels reliever Austin Warren suffered an unfortunate mishap during batting practice before Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Warren was hit in the nose by a stray ball, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. The right-hander suffered a nasal fracture and was promptly placed on the injured list.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Mike Trout Sits As Shohei Ohtani Starts

The Boston Red Sox are shuffling their lineup in hopes of claiming a series win in the finale with the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Franchy Cordero and Kevin Plawecki will return to the Red Sox lineup Thursday, with Cordero playing right field and batting sixth, and Plawecki catching and batting ninth. Both started Tuesday’s series opener and combined for three hits and one run in the 4-0 victory.
BOSTON, MA
WSLS

Pelicans bats too hot for Red Sox in 24-6 clobbering

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox earned a series opening win over Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and the Pelicans--took that personal. Perhaps that’s what sparked a blistering 24-6 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Myrtle Beach scored multiple runs in each of the first 5 innings of play, building a 20-4 lead entering the 6th inning.
BOSTON, MA

