ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel Studios Disables Social Media Comments Ahead of Doctor Strange 2 Premiere

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're in the endgame now. Marvel Studios has disabled social media comments to curb spoilers as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screens in full ahead of its May 6 release only in theaters. Marvel's Doctor Strange sequel will host its red carpet world premiere live from Hollywood tonight at...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Reveals Major Marvel Character Cut From Avengers: Infinity War

Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
MOVIES
Financial World

Doctor Strange 2: Disney won't delete LGBTQ scenes

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, will hit theaters on May 4, 2022. The Film will be banned in some countries such as Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia due to the presence of America Chavez, the character played by Xochitl Gomez who will be just like in the comics, an LGBTQ character.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Rachel Mcadams
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#World Premiere#Doctorstrange#Multiverse Of Madness#Avengers
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Needs a Break Before a Scarlet Witch Movie

Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the busiest Marvel actors in all of Phase 4. Immediately after wrapping up her work on WandaVision, she hit the set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she serves as a lead alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. That's why if an eventual Scarlet Witch film does happen to enter development, Olsen says she'll need at least a little break to catch up.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

Met Gala Mistake Leads to Jared Leto Being Confused for Attendee in Bizarre Metal Outfit

The Met Gala took place in New York Monday night with some of the biggest stars coming out on fashion's biggest night to share their interpretation of this year's theme, "Gilded Glamour". However, with all eyes on the red carpet tonight to see what looks the celebrities would be bringing to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraiser for its Costume Institute, there was one instance of people not looking too much at the outfit and not closely enough at who was wearing it. On the red carpet at the event, Fredrik Robertsson arrived in in a shocking Iris van Herpen pantsuit but was initially misidentified as Morbius star Jared Leto.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 ad teases a surprising Spider-Man multiverse connection

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just over three weeks away, which explains the avalanche of ads on TV and social media. Marvel is looking to make the most of this massive crossover movie, and it has already set a record for 2022 presales. One of the wildest Doctor Strange 2 promos yet just dropped in the form of a commercial for an entirely different product, but it contains a brilliant Spider-Man multiverse tease that fans should appreciate.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2 First Clip Features an Epic Battle Between Doctor Strange and Gargantos

Now that we're an inch away from the MCU's highly-anticipated Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness, promotional materials such as TV spots and teasers constantly drop weekly, adding more anticipation for the upcoming film. Luckily, fans are in for a treat as the first clip of the Doctor Strange sequel was finally unveiled by Marvel.
MOVIES
Collider

A Guide to May’s Exciting New Movie Releases, From ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

What’s that old saying? April showers bring May… movies? This month, there’s a title sure to please every movie fan. If you’re in multiverse withdrawal, well, you’re in luck! The long-awaited sequel to Doctor Strange arrives May 6, and features more dimensions and creatures than ever before. We continue the pattern of sequels with Downton Abbey: A New Era, which reunites us with Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith), and the entire Crawley family, and Top Gun: Maverick, the Top Gun follow-up starring Maverick himself, Tom Cruise, and new characters played by Miles Teller and Jon Hamm. If you’re in the mood for a British World War II drama, Colin Firth’s Operation Mincemeat has you covered. And if you need a good laugh after spending some time on the battlefield, then check out Rebel Wilson’s Netflix comedy Senior Year, in which she plays a 37-year-old high school senior.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Confirms Maria Rambeau as Captain Marvel

Maria Rambeau is soaring higher, further, faster as a variant Captain Marvel in new footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one universe, Maria (Lashana Lynch) was the mother of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the co-pilot and best friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), founding S.W.O.R.D. — the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — before her death from cancer in 2020. In one of an infinite number of universes, Maria is the cosmic superhero Captain Marvel, seen battling the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) when the ex-Avenger traverses the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: Is the MCU Sequel Streaming?

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, fostering epic crossovers and galactic friendships, the “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is predicted to be a big Phase Four entry with many special guest stars. The first “Doctor Strange” film came out in 2016, which means a lot (truly, a lot) has happened in the period between movies, including an introduction to the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and even Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Shang Chi and the Eternals also entered the picture.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy