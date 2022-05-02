Beijing residents can book themselves self-driving taxis now
Two companies just got permission to have fully self-driving cars do taxi services in part of Beijing. One company, Baidu’s...themilsource.com
Two companies just got permission to have fully self-driving cars do taxi services in part of Beijing. One company, Baidu’s...themilsource.com
We deliver the biggest business and geopolitical headlines from Monday to Friday the way you want and report on human-interest stories on the weekends.https://www.themilsource.com
Comments / 0