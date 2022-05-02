Beijing residents can book themselves self-driving taxis now

Uber reported an 18 percent jump in trips in its latest earnings report, but there are concerns about the ride-hailing business despite the positive news. Howard Yu, the LEGO professor of management and innovation at IMD Business School, joined Cheddar News to talk about the competition between the ride-hailing competitors Uber and Lyft in a more cautious market. “Fundamentally if you're thinking about Lyft or Uber, these are platform businesses, and so in platform businesses, there is always a natural monopoly," he said. "So if you're looking at ride-hailing, why do we have two competitors? Because investors in the past have been happy throwing money at them. That was a temporary moment, so going forward, it is worrisome, how can a limited market accommodate two giants at the same time?"

TRAFFIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO