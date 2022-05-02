Beyond the Headlines 5/1/2022

With the push of a few buttons on one's smartphone, people can get a driver to pick them up, reserve a hotel or have food delivered to them. And now, a local service will now provide lawn care maintenance in the same fashion. GreenPal is a company that has been in existence since 2012, but it recently launched operations to the Laredo area. The Gateway City was one of the first markets in which the company launched its service this spring, and one of the co-founders of the organization reports success in the area. "GreenPal has been described...

