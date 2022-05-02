ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunica County, MS

Search underway for four missing children ages 9-16 in north Mississippi

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four children who have gone missing from north Mississippi.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rayan Ali Ahmed Abbas, 9, Miqdad Ali Ahmed Abbas, 11, Nawaf Muneef Dafalla, 13, and Hakm Muneef Dafalla, 16, were last seen at their home on Cedar Ridge Cove around 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

TUNICA COUNTY MISSING CHILDREN (From left) Rayan Ali Ahmed Abbas, 9, Miqdad Ali Ahmed Abbas, 11, Nawaf Muneef Dafalla, 13, and 16-year-old Hakm Muneef Dafalla were last seen at their house on Cedar Ridge Cove around 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, according to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office. (Tunica County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said that the four children may be traveling in a gray Nissan Altima with the Mississippi license plate TNB 2374.

If you have seen these children or have any information about where they may be, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office wants you to call them at 662-363-1411.

